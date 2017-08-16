CCTV released after dash cam theft from Halfords in Hemel Hempstead

Police are releasing CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a theft of dash cams worth £2,000.

The offence occurred at 1.30pm on Wednesday July 19, at Halfords on London Road in Apsley.

Police believe these men may be able to help their investigation

One of the men distracted the cashier while the other man took the key for the display case, removed the items and replaced the key before leaving the store in an unknown direction. The other offender followed him out.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured as they may have witnessed what happened or may have information which can assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has any other information about the theft, is asked to contact PCSO Jake Smith via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/5788 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report/Crime.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.