CCTV image released after assault in Hemel Hempstead leaves man with bleed on brain

Cops investigating an assault in Hemel Hempstead have released an image of a man they would like to speak to for help with their enquiries - after a man was left in a coma with a bleed on the brain.

The incident occurred in Midland Road sometime between 8.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday, July 18.

Police believe this man could help in their enquiry

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was punched and fell to the floor. He suffered a bleed on the brain and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detective Constable Andrew Roseblade, from the Hemel Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a nasty assault which has left the victim in an induced coma. We are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around what happened and would like to speak to the person pictured as he may be able to assist our investigation.

“I am also appealing for anyone with information about the incident to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises the person pictured, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Hemel Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/5785.

Alternatively, if you have any information about this incident you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.