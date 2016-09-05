Car set alight in suspected arson

A car was set alight after a suspected arson attack in a residential road in Hemel Hempstead.

The silver Honda Civic was set on fire at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, August 16 in Cumberlow Place, Leverstock Green.

Detective Constable Francis Mungai, investigating, said: “The offender was seen to get out of a red car, which is believed to be a Peugeot 205.

“This car was also seen in the area prior to the offence and at least two people were in it.

“Following the offence, the car was driven down Burleigh Road to the A4147 towards the motorway.

“I am appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to police and saw what happened, or anyone who saw the car in the area prior to or following the incident.

“I would also be keen to hear from residents who may have CCTV which could have captured the vehicle in the area or the offence, and anyone who saw someone in a red car buying petrol in a container before the arson occurred.”

Those with any information which could assist the investigation should call the police on 101, quoting crime reference number D1/16/5916.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.