Car rams into Highfield home and causes fire

Residents hoping to drop off to sleep were given a rude awakening when a car ploughed into a home and was set ablaze.

Fire officers from Hemel Hempstead were called to the scene of the incident, at the junction of George Street and Allandale, in Highfield, at 10.41pm on Bank Holiday Monday (March 1).

The five-seater car crashed through a brick wall and into the home, where flames started to engulf the vehicle.

Firefighters used a hose reel and breathing apparatus during their bid to tackle the flames, which had been dealt with by 11.54pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and crew to the scene, but didn’t administer any treatment.