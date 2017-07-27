Capture images of churches for competition

Keen photographers are being urged to capture images of beautiful and historic churches in a competition.

Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Historic Churches Trust is inviting people to have their photos shared on the trust’s dedicated Instagram page.

All pictures – along with a brief explanation of what makes their church special - will be entered into the ‘Say Church and Smile’ photo competition.

Twelve winning entries will be selected by competition judge, The Rt Rev Dr Alan Smith, Bishop of St Albans, to appear in a special edition, 2018 calendar.

There are two competition categories, one for entrants aged 18 and over, the other for budding photographers still under 18. If you’re busy dreaming-up holiday activities for youngsters, this is a perfect way to get outdoors and discover more about the stunning local heritage.

Six winning entries from each category, will be chosen to appear in the calendar, with all proceeds supporting the vital work of the trust, across the two counties.

The competition closes on September 30, 2017 and you can find further details on the trust’s website at http://www.bedshertshct.org.uk

Alternatively, simply send your picture, along with your name, age and a brief explanation (in no more than 50 words), to julie.day@giftedphilanthropy.com.

Trustee Archie Russell said: “We are surrounded by a wealth of beautiful churches here in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire. Old and new, they make a visible statement about faith, heritage and the strength of our local communities. The Instagram photo competition is a chance for all ages to capture the architecture and artistry of the churches and chapels they cherish so much.’

Follow the trust on Instagram @beds_herts_hct