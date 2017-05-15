Can you help with war memorial research?

A Hemel Hempstead man is asking readers to help with his research into the lives of the men who died in the Great War, who are commemorated on the town’s war memorial.

Management consultant David Logan is hoping to publish a book next year to coincide with the centenary of the First World War.

David, aged 56, said: “My interest in the Hemel soldiers who fell in the Great War began a number of years ago when I discovered that family tales about my great grandfather’s death in the Great War were not correct.

“It struck me that we really don’t know very much about the individuals who fell in the Great War and, as an act of remembrance, it was worth recording as much detail as is available and publishing it in one place to make it readily accessible.

“With the passing of time, the lives of the men become ever more distant and eventually forgotten memories. The book is a small effort on my part to create a more detailed record of the men’s lives and to further commemorate their sacrifice, whilst at the same time generating some funds for today’s military charities.

“Do you have any information about your ancestors who are commemorated on the war memorial? Old family stories, photographs, letters, diaries, perhaps even medals or other effects will all help to tell a story about these men.”

Contact David at Heroes@hh98.myzen.co.uk or visit www.facebook.com/HemelHeroes