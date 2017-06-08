Can you help to find missing teen?

Can you help to find a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for a week?

John Price, from St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, has been missing from his home since last Thursday (June 1) and was last in the area on Monday (June 5).

He also has links to Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard and officers believe he could be in one of those areas.

John is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, with short fair hair.

If you have seen John or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 101.

Alternatively you can contact, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken and information cannot be traced or recorded.