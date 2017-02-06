Can you help to find missing Herts teenager Jodie?

A 14-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday.

Jodie Keys was last seen at her home in Waltham Cross at around 11.30an on Saturday, February 4.

She is described as white, of stocky build, around 5ft 10in tall, with long blonde hair often worn in plaits or braids although she may change her style.

She was last seen wearing black and grey patterned leggings with Nike ‘Just Do It’ on the waistband, Adidas or Nike branded black trainers, a light coloured vest top, and a black faux fur jacket.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jodie’s welfare.

Jodie recently travelled to Scotland via bus and train, and may be in either the Edinburgh or Aberdeen areas using public transport links.

Anyone who has seen Jodie or who knows where she is should call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 immediately.