Camera club welcomes new members

Watford Camera Club (WCC) starts its new 2017/18 season tomorrow, Thursday, with the Prime Lens Challenge Competition, and would welcome new members.

The club, which already has several members from Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding villages, meets at 7.45pm every Thursday between September and June (excluding Christmas and Easter) at the Friends Meeting House, 150 Church Road, Watford.

The club is a dynamic and diverse group of fun-loving photographers of all ages and abilities, from 17 to over 70.

It aims to enable everyone to enhance their photographic knowledge and skills and to enjoy each other’s company, and holds regular workshops, events and competitions but always with an emphasis on enjoyment.

The programme for the 2017/18 season includes regular monthly internal competitions, practical evenings spread throughout the season, where people can learn a new technique from the more experienced club members or practise one they don’t use very often.

There are also guest speakers who to give illustrated talks about their specialist subjects, including macro photography and photographing UK wildlife, plus regular trips to a wide range of locations, both in the UK to cover events such as the motor racing at Silverstone or the stag rut at Bushey Park in Richmond, and occasionally to Europe to cities like Paris or Bruges.

Finally, the club holds additional workshop evenings where members can learn new techniques.

With London on the doorstep, the club frequently travels into the capital to see exhibitions, followed by an evening of street or architectural photography.

For those who prefer not to enter competitions but still receive feedback on their images, there are plenty of opportunities outside our internal competitions. The club hosts a public annual exhibition and encourages members to apply for external photographic awards and distinctions.

Whether you are a seasoned professional or a complete beginner, you will be warmly welcomed.

For more details, please see www.watfordcameraclub.org.uk or turn up any Thursday evening at The Friends Meeting House, Watford, at 7.45pm.