Burglars target jewellery and gold

Police have urged residents to remain vigilant following a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries during which Asian gold and high value jewellery has been targeted. A spokeman advised those who keep a large collection of valuable jewellery at home to ensure their property is secure.

For further details about how to protect your home and valuables visit: www.herts.police.uk/crimeprevention.

· Make sure you double-lock any UPVC doors by lifting the handle and locking it (to engage the security features) at all times.

· Check all doors are locked and all windows, including those upstairs, are secure before you go out.

· Make your home look lived in by using timer switches preferably in well used rooms (lounge, bedroom, kitchen etc.) to front of property.

· Consider installing alarms and ‘dusk to dawn’ security lighting.

· Secure your rear garden - lock your shed, shut and lock any gates and keep fences maintained. Don’t leave ladders and tools outside - they could be used by a burglar.

· Consider installing a CCTV camera outside your property (guidance on the law is available from the Information Commissioners Office www.ico.org.uk).

· Check with your insurance companies that all your jewellery/valuables are covered – will require evidence either through receipts or photographs.

· At home, or if wearing valuables items out in public be discreet and keep them out of sight if possible.

· Make sure safes are of a good quality and comply with official insurance rating standards. They should be secured to a wall or floor.

· Post code marking your valuables with a UV pen and registering them on a free property database like www.immobilise.com can work as a deterrent to thieves and can increase the chances of your property being recovered if it is stolen.

For more information about protecting your gold, jewellery and other valuable items visit www.herts.police.uk/crimeprevention