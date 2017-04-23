Budget supermarket chain Lidl to help prevent child abuse

The NSPCC has teamed up with Lidl for a campaign aiming to keep children safe from abuse.

The long-term commitment from the supermarket aims to enable the charity to reach one million children with its ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ primary school programme.

Currently the children’s charity has managed to visit two-thirds of primary schools across the country with its ‘Speak Out! Stay Safe’ programme, and Lidl has committed to raising £3 million over the next three years for the NSPCC’s Schools Service.

The NSPCC hope to reach every primary school in the UK with its interactive assemblies and workshops designed to keep young children happy and safe from abuse.

The partnership is the NSPCC’s first with a major supermarket, and resulted from a vote that was open to Lidl’s 20,000 employees across the UK.

The supermarket’s employees will be given the opportunity to volunteer with the NSPCC to see the work the charity does with children and teenagers first hand.

They will also be able to witness ‘Speak Out! Stay Safe’ being delivered in primary schools close to the stores where they work, seeing for themselves how children are being taught to protect their bodies and encouraged to speak out if something is wrong.

Peter Wanless, Chief executive of the NSPCC said: “We are delighted Lidl UK has chosen us as its charity partner. Their support means we will be able to train enough volunteers to deliver our schools service to every primary school in the UK, enabling us to reach one million children with crucial advice on how to stay safe and happy.

“This is especially important when you consider that two children in every classroom have suffered some form of abuse, a state of affairs that is completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl UK, added: “With 650 stores and 20,000 employees nationwide, Lidl UK is at the heart of communities across the country. We, therefore, feel proud that we are in a position to give back to those local communities by enabling the NSPCC to expand its Schools Service to every primary school in the UK.”