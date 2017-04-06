Brussel bigwig to visit Dacorum businesses for talk on Brexit

A senior European figure will headline a summit for businesses from across Dacorum this summer.

Jonathan Vorss-Millins is head of the East of England European Partnership’s Brussels office, and will give the keynote speech at Dacorum Business Week 2017.

Mr Vorss-Millins will talk about the potential impact of Brexit upon businesses.

The week of events will run from June 5-9, and will feature a wide range of free workshops on topics from the new regulations around tax returns going digital to taking on apprentices.

There will also be networking events aimed at making business personal, growing contacts and connecting the community across the borough.

And businesses are also encouraged to book a free one-to-one business surgery providing tailored advice on a range of subjects – from tax and payroll to commercial law and marketing.

> Read more business news on page 19.