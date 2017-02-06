Breast cancer specialists join private clinic

A new private healthcare clinic in Hemel Hempstead has appointed two new breast cancer specialists to its team of medical staff.

Oncoplastic breast surgeon and breast specialist Dr Kelvin Chong and specialist cancer physiotherapist Clare Lait have joined the team of cancer specialists at One Stop Doctors, on Boundary Way.

Dr Chong is a skilled and experienced oncoplastic breast surgeon, working both in the NHS and private sectors.

He will have a Rapid Access Clinic at One Stop Doctors, providing speedy diagnosis for any patient who comes in with symptoms.

For patients with a breast cancer diagnosis, Dr Chong and the clinic’s team of medical oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, geneticists and breast care nurses will be able to look after the patient throughout their treatment.

Joining Dr Chong at One Stop Doctors is specialist cancer physiotherapist, Clare Lait, who has many years’ experience of treating individuals with breast cancer and 17 years experience as a physiotherapist.