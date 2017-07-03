Breast Cancer Care shop opens in Hemel

Breast Cancer Care opened its second ever charity shop in Hemel Hempstead on Friday.

The shop, at 135, Marlowes was opened by Mayor of Dacorum David Collins. He was joined by Becky Leach, from Apsley, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2015, at the age of 36.

Becky said: “When I was diagnosed, I couldn’t take everything in during the appointment, but that’s when Breast Cancer Care first came to my aid. The leaflets I’d been given at the hospital were all supplied by Breast Cancer Care.

“I’ve since been on three different courses run by Breast Cancer Care. They have been excellent and provided valuable support for me and other women like me at different stages throughout treatment.”

As an extra incentive to visit the store, the charity is raffling a framed pair of size 8 shorts designed and worn by patron and former Spice Girl Geri Horner (nee Halliwell). Everyone who visits the shop before Friday July 7 will qualify to receive a free raffle ticket and the winner will be notified by Monday July 10.