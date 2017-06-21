Breaking news - Motorists warned over M1 closure

Motorists on the M1 are being warned of serious delays after a man was killed on the carriageway at Luton this morning.

The M1 southbound currently has delays in excess of 1 hour due to the incident closing the road within J11 (A505, Dunstable, Luton). Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads around the incident.

Currently there is slow traffic from J12 on the M1 southbound.

The advide from Highways England is that road users from the North West and West Midlands bound for London and South East region are advised to consider travelling via the M40 southbound.

If travelling from the North East and East Midlands area to London and the South please exit at J15a and take the A43 south to join the M40.

Please allow plenty of extra time for journey and please ensure you have water and food for your journey due to current high temperatures in the region.