Bowlers mix it up at annual contest

Kings Langley Parish Council and Kings Langley Bowls Club played their annual match on a warm Bank Holiday Sunday.

The annual match usually sees the parish council being beaten by the bowls club.

However, this year there were mixed teams, made up of players from the club and the parish council, making the scores more even. Players were treated to a tea afterwards.

Kings Langley Bowls Club is in a peaceful setting just behind the High Street and welcomes anyone who would like to go along and watch, or have a go at one of its open days.