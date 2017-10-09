Bookworm kids beat the reading record

A record-breaking number of book-loving children in Herts took part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Herts County Council’s Library Service saw 21,681 children completing the challenge, breaking all previous records for participation in the county.

In this year’s Animal Agents-themed challenge, children were asked to read six books and given the fun task of solving a mystery at the same time.

As children reported back on what they read, they collected smelly stickers featuring all the clues they needed to crack the case.

Every child who completed the challenge received a medal and a certificate, along with the chance to win a ticket to an exclusive author event during October half-term.

Library staff were supported during the summer by more than 400 volunteers, including 309 14 to 24-year-old Reading Hacks, who signed children up to the challenge and talked with them about their books.