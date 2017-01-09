Boats’ Christmas lights raise funds for hospice

Barge owners at Apsley Marina who lit up the boatyard with Christmas lights during December, have raised £532 to support the work of the Hospice of St Francis.

Eddie Stark, a healthcare assistant at the Berkhamsted hospice, joined up with partner Miriam and neighbours Jenny and Larry to adorn their boats with a huge array of Christmas lights to help the hospice raise funds.

The charity needs to raise over £5 million a year to provide care and support to families facing life-limiting illness across Herts and Bucks.

Eddie, age 58, said, “I work with patients at the hospice every day and know just how valuable the care they receive is to them and their families. I also know how important fundraising is in order for us to continue this care and, along with my partner and neighbours, we all wanted to do our bit to help.

“It was fantastic to see so many different members of our community come along to enjoy the lights and dig deep in their pockets to donate.

“We can’t wait to deck the boats out with lots of lights again next Christmas.”