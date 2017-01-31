Biker triumphs with place in calendar

A Hemel Hempstead biker has won third place in a charity motorcycle calendar.

After a recent study found that bikers were rated as more attractive than drivers, motorcycle insurance broker Carole Nash was inspired to search for the 12 faces of its 2017 calendar, to raise money for the Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes.

Car and motorcycle technician Matt Fitzgerald entered his picture into the national contest, beating off more than 600 rivals to become ‘Mr October’.

He then went on to take third place in the overall competition, after his photo impressed the judge, British Superbike racer Leon Haslam.