Big hearts at Herts Valley fundraiser

Big-hearted medical staff raised almost £300 for a range of good causes with a festive fundraiser.

Employees from NHS Herts Valley Clinical Commissioning Group donated £293 to local suicide prevention charity Hector’s House following a Christmas Accessory Day held at their headquarters in Hemel Hempstead.

Staff paid £2 in exchange for wearing festive-themed attire for the day, while there was also food for sale and a bring-and-buy sale.

Additionally, staff ran a quiz night with a tombola and a selection of healthy-option ‘mocktails’.

Plus, there was a Christmas box appeal with boxes of wrapped presents distributed to residents at Highview residential home, and large boxes of biscuits, socks and toiletries were presented to Dacorum Emergency Night Shelter (DENS) for its clients.

Robert Stringer, the charity’s co-chairman, said: “Hector’s House is, compared with many charities, small and embryonic and so a donation of £300 means an awful lot.

“Although we are small, we do big work, helping individuals who hit rock bottom with their mental health.

“The donation received from Herts Valleys CCG means so much.”