Berkhamsted school that was told to improve ‘thrilled’ with new Ofsted report

A primary school criticised by Ofsted inspectors two years ago has now transformed itself into a ‘good’ school.

Bridgewater Primary School was told it ‘required improvement’ by Ofsted inspectors in November 2014, just over a year after it had been established from the former Middle School.

Now Bridgewater, which is based in Billet Lane, Berkhamsted, has delivered that improvement by scoring a ‘good’ rating in its latest report, which was released by Ofsted earlier this month.

The report found that teaching was now ‘consistently good’ across the school, and that the headteacher provides ‘strong leadership’, which had secured improvements since the last inspection.

Headteacher Caren Doodson said: “We are thrilled that the Ofsted inspectors agreed with our own evaluations and we were graded as ‘good’ in all categories.

“Our last inspection took place in 2014, only a year after we were first established as a Primary School, and the comments in this report reflect the huge journey the school has undertaken since then.”

It’s a far cry from 2014, when inspectors found school leaders had ‘not focused on improving teaching’.

Now, inspectors found that pupils are making ‘good progress’ across a range of subjects, have a ‘positive attitude to learning’ and ‘show consideration and respect’.

It also praises the ‘innovative use’ that the school makes of its outdoor space.

Caren Doodson added: “We are very grateful for the incredible hard work and achievements of the entire school staff, our children and our governing body, as well as for the continuing positivity and support of our parents.

“This report gives us an excellent foundation to develop our strong vision for the future of Bridgewater.”