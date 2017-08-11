Berkhamsted Raiders receive donations to help underprivileged children

Have your say

Underprivileged children are being given the chance to access sporting activities with subsidised fees.

A partnership between Berkhamsted Raiders and Northern Motors is allowing children to play football by making sure their costs are covered.

Northern Motors are donating money towards the football club to cover the costs of its annual fees, especially for those who might not be able to afford it.

Aaron Hardy, sales manager at Northern Motors, has family links with Berkhamsted Raiders.

He said: “We’re really pleased to be continuing our support of the girl’s youth teams at Berkhamsted Raiders.

“I can’t deny that on a personal level I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to a club that my family is involved with.

“But it’s also a fabulous opportunity for Northern Motors Vauxhall to get out into the community and engage with parents and players alike.”

Aaron’s wife, Jude, manages the Under 8 Supersonics and his daughters Macy and Aimee play for the club.

Berkhamsted Raiders will receive £100 for every sale that Northern Motors makes to a club member, their family or friends.

The Under 8 Supersonics and Under 8 Solar teams were sponsored for the 2016/17 football season by the car retailer who are continuing their support for the club.

Mehdi Pour, operations manager, said: “Everybody should be able to play the beautiful game regardless of their background.

“That’s why we are committed to subsidising under-privileged children’s annual fees at Berkhamsted Raiders.

“We’re very excited to see how the teams get on this season, and we wish everyone involved the best of luck!”