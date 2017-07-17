Berkhamsted music teacher’s charity single

A music teacher from Berkhamsted is releasing a charity single in aid of UNICEF.

Musician Sam Evans, aged 40, has taught in secondary schools in Herts for the past 20 years, and currently teaches drums at Ashlyns.

On Friday, Sam Evans & Friends are releasing their cover of Buddy Miller’s single, Wide River to Cross, in aid of UNICEF, which helps children and families caught up in war and famine all over the world.

Sam originally had the idea for the single when he read about the one year anniversary of the death of Alan Kurdi, the Syrian child whose body was washed up on a beach.

But he added: “It’s now nearly two years since that photo purportedly changed people’s opinions and we seem to be moving even further away from helping anyone.”

Sam did not find it hard to get people interested in helping him with his idea.

He said: “I made a demo and sent it round to loads of musicians that I’d worked with over the years. Everyone came back really positively and almost everyone I asked managed to record their bits and send them to me.”

The agency Alive Network then agreed to mix and master the track free of charge, and Jack Hobbs, of Jacket records, agreed to film a live session in his Hertfordshire studio.

Sam said: “In this crazy uncertain world, it is refreshing and heartwarming that people will pull together to help others in their time of need.”

youtu.be/kUqRYx1nYMQ

goo.gl/nRDPsQ

goo.gl/nn8yGU