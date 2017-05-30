Berkhamsted comedy night in aid of Nepal clinic rebuild

A Berkhamsted woman who travelled to Nepal last year to help rebuild homes that had been destroyed in an earthquake is returning to help re-build the village clinic.

And she’s holding a comedy night next month to help raise funds for the trip.

Gill Dobby in Nepal

Last October, Gill Dobby and a group of 17 others travelled to Nepal to build two houses, which are now being used by four families.

They also raised a large sum of money to supply girls and women in remote areas with re-usable feminine hygiene packs.

While they were there, they were asked if they could get a team to return to the same village to help re-build the clinic that was lost in the earthquake.

The nearest hospital is two or three hours drive away and during the monsoon season the roads are impassable.

So now the group is returning in November with a team of 18 to help build the clinic, at a cost of about £10,000.

Last year, Gill held a comedy night in Berkhamsted to raise money towards the rebuilding costs. It was so successful that she is holding another comedy night, at 7.30pm on Friday, June 16, at Berkhamsted Civic Centre.

Comedians in the line-up include Mark Dolan and LJ Dafunk, with MC Ninia Benjamin.

Tickets are £12.50. For tickets, call Gill on 07889 133018 or email gilldobby@yahoo.co.uk