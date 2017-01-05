Batman vs Superman stuntman caught speeding

A well-known stuntman was caught speeding on the A4147 in Hemel.

Albert Valladares, 30, who appeared in Batman vs Superman, was caught doing 49mph in a 40mph zone on May 27.

Stevenage Magistrates’ Court heard how he drove a Seat Leon on the A4147 Hemel Hempstead Road, at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. The speed recorded by means of Gatsometer was 49 miles per hour.

His address was given as Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 plus costs of £85. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

