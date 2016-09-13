Bakery chain set to get in a mauve mood

Simmons the bakers will be baking furiously in October, after becoming one of the first local companies to pledge support for the Hospice of St Francis’ Grow Purple fundraising challenge.

All Simmons’ 34 shops across Herts will be getting involved by baking special purple-iced cupcakes throughout the month and giving a percentage of sales to help fund the hospice’s care.

The Grow Purple initiative aims to inspire local companies to take a purple £20 note and grow it into a larger sum, in whatever enterprising way they can think of – such as a purple-themed dress down day, raffle, coffee morning or bake-off – and sits alongside the charity’s Go Purple fundraising day on October 7.

Simmons’ retail director Gill Ewing said: “We are delighted to support a local charity which directly helps patients from the areas where we have shops. I know from personal experience what amazing work the Hospice of St Francis does and the =very real difference it makes to the lives of those under its care.”

Find out more at www.stfrancis.org.uk/gopurple