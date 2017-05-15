Back to school for Amazon staff

Staff at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead are going back to school during National Learning at Work Week, from May 15 to 21.

Employees will take part in the Career Choice programme, which helps train fulfilment centre employees for jobs that are in demand at Amazon and other firms.

Bettina Toth

The programme pre-pays 95 per cent of tuition and associated fees for permanent staff to undertake nationally recognised courses for up to four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a future career at Amazon.

Danial Keys, aged 26, who has worked at Amazon for four years, is doing a two-year course in electrical installation.

Danial said: “The Career Choice programme has been great for me. The combination of financial support and flexibility around my studies has been a great support and I’ve even been able to pick up tips from some of my colleagues.

“I’d advise anyone who’s thinking about learning a new skill to go out and do it – you won’t look back.”

Bettina Toth, aged 29, is doing a four-year course in occupational health and safety.

Bettina said: “The process for getting involved in Career Choice has been easy and really quick to sort out. I applied and was quickly accepted, and now I’m in the first year of a four year course in Occupational Health and Safety, which is a field I’d love to work in after my time with Amazon.”