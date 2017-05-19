Baby swim teachers learn to be deaf aware

Local swim school Puddle Ducks has supported Deaf Awareness Week by partnering with the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) to give all its swimming teachers deaf awareness training.

Research by the NDCS found that 40 per cent of deaf children have difficulty accessing swimming lessons, and a third of deaf people aged 12 and over cannot swim 10 metres.

Puddle Ducks, which runs baby swimming classes in Hemel Hempstead and St Albans, has made deaf awareness training compulsory for all its teachers nationwide, with more than 300 teachers completing the training so far.

NDCS spokesman Ashleigh Scot said: “Unfortunately, too many deaf children are currently being denied the opportunity to learn to swim, as some swimming providers don’t understand their needs. We know that these barriers can be overcome. By making small changes to swimming lessons, teachers and coaches can ensure that young deaf people are fully included.

“We’re delighted to support Puddle Ducks’ positive approach ensuring inclusion for young deaf people.”

Owner of Puddle Ducks West Herts & Luton, Ravneet Bermi, said: “We are proud to partner with the NDCS. We now provide deaf awareness training for all our teachers, and many have also learnt basic sign language in order to communicate effectively with all children in their class.”

See www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/west-hertfordshire-luton-dunstable