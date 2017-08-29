Babies ‘R’ Us recalls cot mobile over choking fears

A cot mobile has been recalled by its manufacturer due to fears that a part could present a choking hazard.

The Babies ‘R’ Us Jungle Friends Cot Mobile, with item number 171271, and marked mfr. 7731, could present danger following the discovery that the raindrops that form part of the toy can detach.

The Jungle Friends Cot Mobile in question

Customers should stop using the item immediately and return them to any Babies ‘R’ Us store for a refund.

No other products sold by Babies ‘R’ Us are affected.