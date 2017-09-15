Award and degree success for Hemel graduate

A graduate from Hemel has achieved first-class honours in her degree and an award for the quality of her work.

Ellice Bateman, aged 22, has graduated with an honours degree in Advertising Management and Digital Communications from Bucks New University, in High Wycombe.

She was also presented with a Best Marketing Dissertation Award from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) for her dissertation on the question: ‘Why do consumers ad block and what are the impacts on brands’.

Ellice, who attended John F. Kennedy Catholic School, now has a job as a campaign planner assistant at Zenith Optimedia, in London.

She said: “It was very surreal when I found out I had won the award. Now it has sunk in I couldn’t be happier that all my hard work has paid off. Winning the award for my dissertation will help to progress my career in the right direction quicker, and choosing such a topical industry issue in an industry which is forever changing should hopefully appeal to potential employers.”

Senior lecturer Sarah Hill said: “From her first year and all the way through her studies, Ellice has been a committed and diligent student and it is great to see all her hard work recognised.”

CIM spokesman Maggie Jones said: “Ellice’s dissertation is a great example of forward-thinking industry insight. We have no doubt that Ellice will enjoy a long and successful career in marketing and we wish her every success in the future.”