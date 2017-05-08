Attend a free workshop on dementia awareness

A free Dementia Friends workshop is being held in Tring, to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week.

Local company, Home Instead Senior Care, in Hemel Hempstead, which provides care services to people in their own homes, delivers free training workshops for local families, community groups, and those who care for people affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Jacqui Sheppard, the company’s community services representative and a member of the Tring Dementia Action Alliance, is presenting the Dementia Friends session at 7.30pm on Tuesday May 16 at the New Mill Baptist Church.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free session.

Jacqui said: “A Dementia Friend is someone who has attended an hour-long information session and has committed to an action that will make the lives of people living with dementia a little bit better.

“The information sessions are really useful for anyone interested in understanding a little more about dementia.

“By delivering these sessions to local people, we can help make our community more dementia aware.

“Just last month, I ran a Dementia Friends Session at Tesco, Tring, for some of their staff and will be hosting a stand at their store on Tuesday, May 16 to raise awareness of the condition and to signpost local services as well as promote our Community Dementia Workshops.”

Dementia Awareness Week takes place from May 14 to 20.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the information sessions or becoming a Dementia Friend can contact Jacqui on 01442 233 599 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/ hemelhempstead