Are you fit enough to take on cycle challenge?

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is starting to gear up for its 2017 Chilterns Cycle Challenge this spring, and is looking for people with the endurance to take part.

As people aim to stick to their new year’s resolutions, the charity is hoping hundreds of them will get on their bikes and put their limits to the test in its first big event of 2017.

Taking place on Sunday March 19, this is the seventh Cycle Challenge and the ideal time of year to achieve your fitness goals.

The sponsored event, which starts and finishes in the centre of Aylesbury, is perfect for people looking to ride through the beautiful Chilterns countryside, as well as more enthusiastic cyclists.

With a 35-mile or a mammoth 75-mile route to choose from, it’s a great accomplishment to work towards.

Adult entry for those raising money for the charity costs £21.50 for 35 miles and £31.50 for the 75-mile option, or £46.50 if you choose not to fundraise.

The entry fee includes a medal on completion, water along the route, feed stations, a fully signed and marshalled route, mechanical support on the day and fundraising support from the events team.

Last year’s challenge attracted more than 500 participants and raised £30,000 to fund the charity’s nursing and support services for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illness in Herts and Bucks. It costs £36,000 to fund a specialist hospice at home nurse for a year.