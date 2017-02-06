Aquatics store looks on the bright side

Things were looking bright for Deepblue Aquatic, as the store held a Go Orange day for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The fundraiser at the Piccotts End store on Saturday January 28 raised £1,020 for the charity that fights muscle-wasting conditions.

Attractions includeda raffle with a chance to win an aquarium, a tombola, and face painting.

Co-owner Alun Watson, who has muscular dystrophy, said: “£352 will fund a day of world-class research, meaning our generous customers have funded three days of this invaluable research.”

Alun is pictured on the left. Co-owners John Fossey and Nick Nevison are pictured on the back row.