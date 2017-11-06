Appeal to trace wanted man from Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man from Hemel Hempstead who is wanted.

Martin Horsefall, aged 32, from Masons Road, is wanted in connection with a shoplifting offence and on recall to prison.

Anyone who sees Martin, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

