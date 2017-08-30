Appeal to find missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from Hemel Hempsetad.

Robert Patmore, aged 19, was last seen at his home in the Bennetts End area of the town at 8pm on Monday evening (August 28).

He is described as white, of slim build, and around 5ft 10in tall. He has short, light brown wavy hair with a beard, and a large tattoo of a black carp fish on his right arm.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Eastbourne area of Sussex.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who knows where he is should call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 890 of August 28.