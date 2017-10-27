Appeal to find missing boy, 12, from Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 12-year- old boy who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Daniel Osei Boakye was last seen in London Road, Apsley, on Sunday evening (October 22). He is 5ft tall and slim. He has links to the Edmonton, Tottenham and Enfield areas of

London.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare and anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-

emergency number 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.