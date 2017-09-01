Appeal to find man missing from Hemel Hempstead since early August

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Adeoba Debayo-Doherty, who is 28 years old and from Felden, near Hemel Hempstead, was last seen in Hemel Hempstead town centre at around 3pm on Monday, August 7.

He is described as black, around 6ft tall and of slim build with afro hair. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, khaki green top, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and green trainers.

It is believed that Adeoba may be in the Peckham area of London.

Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.