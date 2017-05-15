Appeal to find man from Hemel Hempstead who went missing 18 years ago

Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has been missing for 18 years.

Andrew Bateman went missing from his home in Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, when he was 27 years old on April 12, 1999.

He is now 45 years old and his family are desperate to trace him.

Detective Constable Yolanda Morales-Willis, who is leading the missing person inquiry, said: “It has been a long 18 years for Andrew’s parents who have no idea where their son is and have not heard of him since he left their home on the morning of April 12 back in 1999.

“They obviously miss him every day and would just like to know that he is happy, safe and well.

“Tragically for them previous appeals to trace Andrew have been unsuccessful and he has missed out on seeing his two nephews growing up.

“When Andrew went missing, he had the nicknames Leaf and Leafy, and was described as being around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and having brown eyes.

“It is believed that Andrew may have gone to London on the day that he left the family home for the last time. There have been no reported sightings of him since then.

“I would like to appeal to Andrew directly to ask him to get in touch, even if it is just to let us know that you are OK so that we can put your family’s minds at rest.

“If you would prefer not to speak to the police directly, you can call the independent charity Missing People on Freephone 116 000, text for free to 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.”

Anyone who has seen Andrew, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.