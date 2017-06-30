Appeal following arson at school in Redbourn

Officers investigating an incident of arson at a school in Redbourn are appealing for information and witnesses.

Overnight on Thursday (June 29) an outdoor classroom at St Luke’s School in Crouch Hall Lane was burnt down.

The outdoor classroom, which was a barn structure, had recently been built and not yet used by pupils. It was close to where two donkeys were stabled within the school grounds. The animals were recovered by officers just after 5am today (Friday) wandering in Redbourn Lane between the Redbourn roundabout and Harpenden Golf Club. They were unharmed.

PC Richard Donbavand, who is investigating, said: “We are treating this incident as arson and are appealing for anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously around the school overnight to get in touch.

“This incident has deprived the school of their outdoor classroom, which will cost a significant amount of money to replace.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact me via Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 118 of June 30.”