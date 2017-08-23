Apology: Dr Jan Telensky

On 7 June, The Gazette & Express published an article referring to Dr Jan Telensky and suggested that he had entered the UK illegally.

Representatives of Dr Telensky have advised us that he in fact entered the United Kingdom legally on a visa and using his own (then) Czechoslovakian passport.

Dr Telensky was in fact unable to thereafter return to Czechoslovakia due to religious and political persecution faced by him and his family and has been a lawful resident of the UK since then.

We are happy to make this clear and apologise to Dr Telensky for any distress caused.

As a gesture of goodwill the Hemel Gazette has made a donation to Great Ormond Street Hospital in Dr Telensky’s name.