Amazon Hemel employee wins trip to Seattle HQ

An employee at Amazon Hemel Hempstead has been on a five-day trip to the USA, after winning a company competition.

More than 500 UK staff took part in the contest, called I Found the Right Place, to state what they like best about working at Amazon.

One person from each fulfilment centre was chosen to visit the firm’s headquarters in Seattle, USA.

Lennard Du Toit, aged 31, was the lucky Hemel employee chosen for the trip.

Lennard, who joined Amazon seven years ago, enjoyed a trip up the Space Needle, visited and toured the Amazon campus and the robotics fulfilment centre in Washington and met Russell Allgor, Amazon’s chief scientist, Worldwide Operations.

Lennard said: “It was so cool to see Amazon in the US.

“Seattle is such a quirky and interesting city and I loved exploring that, but my highlight was meeting the winners from other sites and having this experience together.”