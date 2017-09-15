All invited to Macmillan coffee morning

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting people to join them for coffee and cake at Sheldon Lodge, in Berkhamsted, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event, which is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, takes place from 10.30am on Thursday September 28 at the High Street development. Visitors will be treated to coffee, cakes and biscuits in the owners’ lounge.

Churchill Retirement Living has a special relationship with Macmillan, as one of the national charities chosen to receive funds from the Churchill Foundation charitable trust, and has raised more than £300,000 for the charity since 2009.

This is the eighth year Churchill has taken part in World’s Biggest Coffee morning, which last year raised over £30,000.

Marketing executive Yvette Christy said: “We are delighted to once again be involved in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. The events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthy cause but also an opportunity to get the local community together.”

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, Macmillan Cancer Support’s flagship fundraiser, takes place across the country on Friday September 29.

The charity is asking people in Hertfordshire to take part, either by hosting a coffee morning or by attending one.

Last year, 10,731 coffee mornings were held across the East of England region, which includes Dacorum, raising £2.6 million for the charity that supports people affected by cancer.

This year is the 27th year of the event and Macmillan hopes to beat the £29.5 million raised last year across the UK.

To get involved and host a coffee morning at home or at work, or to find a coffee morning near you to attend, visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee