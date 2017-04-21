All fired up to star on stage?

Arrangements for the Kings Langley Carnival are well under way, with most of the stage performers now finalised.

At this year’s event, on Saturday June 24, these include carnival regulars the Senior School Jazz Band and the Community Choir in addition to some new acts, such as the Hemel Hempstead Band.

This year, the Jazz Band will be without their most familiar face, Joy Mendelsohn, who is retiring as head of music. Her place this year wil be taken by Emily Hardy.

Carnival committee chair Carol Lingwood said: “We are looking forward to hearing the Hemel Hempstead Band, following their performance at the Christmas Lights Festival where they ‘accompanied’ Father Christmas.

“There is nothing quite like the sound of a brass band to get the pulses racing.”

The band regularly performs at public and private functions including carnivals, fetes, park bandstands, church events, sports meetings, and Remembrance Day services.

Carol also confirmed the arrangements for the Open Stage slot, which is intended to give local artists a chance to appear at the carnival.

She said: “We’d welcome individuals or groups putting themselves forward to sing, dance, perform magic tricks or acrobatics – as long as it is entertaining.”

To nominate yourself or a friend for an Open Stage slot, email a brief pitch and a photograph to kingslangleycarnival@hotmail.com by May 1.