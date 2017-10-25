Academy place for snowboarding Hemel youngster

A 14-year-old freestyle snowboarder from Hemel Hempstead has been selected to the Snowsport England Home Nations Park and Pipe Academy for the 2017/18 season.

Talented Stephen French, who trains at The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead, will be part of the Snowsport England Home Nations Park and Pipe Academy for this winter.

This will allow him to take part in training weekends at Loughborough University, with access to world-class facilities. He will also get support with gymnastic sessions, nutrition and fitness, and the opportunity to take part in on-snow camps in Europe.

Stephen said: “To be welcomed on to the Snowsport England team is amazing and it has given me a lot more motivation and determination to keep trying and progressing as much as I can while still enjoying the sport.

“I am on the Snow Centre’s sponsored freestyle team and, through the use of monthly targets, I am constantly pushing myself and improving.

“In the upcoming season, I am looking forward to progressing even more and taking my inverted tricks and bigger spins on to the slope at the Snow Centre and mountains around Europe.”

Stephen will be aiming for some good results at competitions around the UK this year, and ultimately to become part of the GB Park and Pipe team in future years.

Snowsport England talent development officer Ian Findlay said: “We are delighted that Stephen has been selected to be part of the Snowsport England Home Nations Park and Pipe Academy.

“Stephen has shown that he has both the talent and attitude to become part of the academy, which will aid his journey towards competing at a national level. We hope Stephen enjoys being part of the Snowsport England Park and Pipe set-up.”