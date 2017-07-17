Abbots Langley kids help showcase council services

Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) called on the children of Abbots Langley Primary School to help launch its new #WorkingForYou campaign.

Every day during July, HCC is showcasing someone who ‘works for you’ in an A-Z of council services, brought to life with the help of Abbots Langley’s Year 1 pupils.

HCC spokesman David Williams said: “What better way to showcase what we spend the money raised through tax collection on than by launching a campaign with the help of one our very own HCC maintained schools?”