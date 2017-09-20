A slice of horti-culture at autumn show in Hertfordshire

From beautiful blooms to record-breaking vegetables, it was another year of seasonal fun at Chipperfield Horticultural Society’s autumn show on Saturday.

Visitors shrugged off the changeable weather, with dahlias the stars of this show, creating a blaze of colour and light, while some very large pumpkins underlined the change of season from summer to autumn.

Committee member Pauline Williams told the Gazette: “The domestic section was full with an array of tasty items; the junior section and handicrafts had some very interesting creations, floral art were up to their usual breathtaking standards and the photography section reflected the time of year.

“Tables were packed as people enjoyed homemade cake and cream teas with family and friends, followed by prize-giving, an auction of delicious produce and finally the raffle.

“A big ‘Thank you’ goes out to everyone who has supported the society throughout the year, and we look forward to seeing you at the spring show on March 24, 2018.”

>See a full photo spread and list of winners in this week’s Gazette