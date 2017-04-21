A day of family fun with the Easter Bunny

A very special visitor arrived in Hemel Hempstead, as the Easter Bunny brought free family fun to Riverside Shopping Centre.

On Saturday April 15, families joined Riverside to celebrate Easter.

Katie and Mia with the Easter Bunny

Young shoppers had the chance to follow a treasure trail across the centre, before getting their chocolate treats from the Easter Bunny, pictured here with Max, aged two.

Families also enjoyed a free craft workshop decorating their own gnomes to take home and making daffodil windmills, as well as free face painting.

Centre manager David Robinson said: “It was fantastic to see so many families and shoppers join in the Easter fun this weekend.

“The Easter Bunny was our VIP guest for the day, and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves and the bank holiday weekend.”