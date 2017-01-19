70-year-old man punched during 'cowardly' attempted robbery

A pensioner was punched by two hooded youths as they tried to burgle him - but he managed to fight the 'cowardly' thugs off.

The 70-year-old was approached by the two teenagers, believed to be aged about 16 or 17, at around 4pm on Sunday (January 15).

The incident took place in Abbots Langley, in Greenways at the junction with Trowley Rise.

Rejecting their demands for money, the man was then punched in the face by one of the teens as the other jumped on his back.

But the pensioner managed to fight off both of the youths, who made off towards the village.

The attackers are described as white teenage boys, aged between 16 and 17 years old, and were wearing grey hooded jackets.

Detective Constable Paul Burton, who is investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack but thankfully the victim was able to fight off these cowardly offenders however, he did suffer a hand injury and bruising to his face.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time stated and believes they saw two youths matching the description to contact me.

“We believe that one of these offenders may have suffered an injury to his face during the incident and I am appealing for anyone who believes they may know who was responsible for this attack to call me via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101."