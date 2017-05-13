40 new flats could be built at Paradise Industrial Estate in Hemel Hempstead

Plans have been submitted to build 40 new flats at a town centre industrial estate.

The application would see a current repair work centre at the Paradise Industrial Estate demolished if given approval, and could offer some much needed affordable housing for young people in the town.

Another graphic of how the flats would look

The apartments block, anticipated to be either four or five storeys high, would feature a communal area and a rooftop garden.

The site is situated on the northern side of Wood Lane, and would provide 40 flats in a range of sizes from one bed and one person up to two bedrooms for four people.

It would also feature a commercial unit at ground floor. If given the go-ahead, it would see the demolition of the existing Top Car and Five Star Accident Repair centre.

In line with local policy, 35 per cent of the new dwellings are proposed to be affordable homes – meaning 14 new flats could be available for people on the first rungs of the property ladder. Roughly 10 of the affordable housing units provided would be for rent.

However there are some early concerns about the scheme from Dacorum Environmental Protection and Housing, who believe that there would be ‘competition’ for the 42 parking spaces with surrounding premises.

The applicants, Five Star Repair Centre, said: “The development of this site offers the opportunity to provide much needed new homes, introduce a mix of activities that will create vitality and jobs, and to provide a high quality development in this important strategic location within the area.”