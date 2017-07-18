£1million injection to restore Berkhamsted cemetery

A three-year £1million project has been agreed to restore and transform Berkhamsted’s Rectory Lane Cemetery.

The Friends Of St Peter’s, Great Berkhamsted, secured the National Lottery grant, which will also provide other local benefits.

The overhaul will also create a garden of remembrance, a ‘wildlife domain’, and a dedicated area for picnics and live performances.

Apprentices will be able to learn skills for essential conservation work on walls, memorials and features such as the Sexton’s Hut which is being restored as an information resource.

And as well as a part-time community engagement officer, volunteers will be recruited and trained to help with various aspects of the site such as educational tours on local history and local wildlife spotting.

James Moir, convenor of the project and a trustee of the Friends Of St Peter’s, said: “This is the beginning of a very exciting journey as we commence the physical groundworks such as new paths and memorial restoration and continue working to secure the matched funding needed to ensure the sustainable future of this green haven.”